Oneplus phone update introduces hardware anti-rollback

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The OnePlus ColorOS 16.0.3.501 Anti-Rollback Fuse Incident refers to the January 2026 deployment of firmware updates by OnePlus that introduced a hardware-level anti-rollback mechanism. This permanently prevents users from downgrading their devices or installing custom ROMs. The updates, which affected the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13T, and OnePlus 15, irreversibly blow electronic fuses inside the device's Qualcomm processor. Any subsequent attempt to install older firmware results in a permanent "hard brick" - the device becomes unusable. This cannot be repaired through standard methods.[1]

OnePlus has not issued any official statement addressing the mechanism.[2]

OnePlus was founded on December 16, 2013, by Pete Lau and Carl Pei, both former OPPO executives, with OPPO Electronics as the primary investor. The company's first device, the OnePlus One, shipped with CyanogenMod, a commercial variant of the popular custom ROM, through an exclusive licensing agreement with Cyanogen Inc. This partnership positioned OnePlus as a choice for modding enthusiasts.

When that partnership collapsed due to Cyanogen's exclusivity deal with Micromax in India, OnePlus developed OxygenOS for global markets and HydrogenOS for China. In July 2021, OnePlus merged OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS, sharing a common codebase while maintaining separate branding for different regions.

On January 18, 2026, users who updated to ColorOS 16.0.3.501 began reporting that their devices could not be reverted to previous versions. One OnePlus 13 owner reported that after flashing ColorOS 15, the phone entered EDL mode and was detected as "Qualcomm HS-USB QDLoader 9008," with the Chimera Rescue Tool unable to find a working programmer.[3]

On January 19, 2026, XDA Forums member AdaUnlocked posted a warning thread documenting the issue with evidence including chat logs showing that the CPU anti-rollback fuse had been blown, warnings from paid unbrick services stating that Snapdragon 8 Elite devices updated to the affected build should not be downgraded, & user reports confirming that motherboard replacement was required after failed downgrade attempts.[1]

DroidWin confirmed that OnePlus had removed the download links for the OnePlus 13 downgrade firmware for all regions and that OnePlus 12 downgrade packages had been removed as well.[4]

Affected devices [ edit | edit source ]

The following devices and firmware versions have been confirmed to trigger the anti-rollback fuse:

OnePlus 13 / 13T: ColorOS 16.0.3.501 / OxygenOS 16.0.3.501 [ 1 ]

OnePlus 15: ColorOS 16.0.3.503 [ 1 ]

OnePlus Nord CE 3: OOS 15.0.0.1301

Android Authority reported that the OPPO Find X8 series is also considered at high risk.[2]

The XDA thread advises users to avoid any OTA update ending in .500, .501, or .503 until community verification confirms safety.[1]

Technical mechanism [ edit | edit source ]

The anti-rollback mechanism uses Qfprom (Qualcomm Fuse Programmable Read-Only Memory), a region on Qualcomm processors containing one-time programmable electronic fuses. These microscopic components are physically altered when "blown"; a controlled voltage pulse permanently changes the fuse's state from "0" to "1." This change cannot be reversed by any software means.[1] A complete motherboard replacement is the only possible method to remedy it.

DroidWin explained that the implementation works similarly to how Knox gets tripped on Samsung devices: both are e-fuses embedded in the motherboard that become permanently fused upon triggering. Changing the motherboard is the only way to restore the default state.[4]

When the device powers on, the Primary Boot Loader (PBL) in the processor's ROM loads and verifies the eXtensible Boot Loader (XBL). The PBL reads the current anti-rollback version from the Qfprom fuses and compares it against the firmware's embedded version number. If the firmware version is lower than the fuse value, boot is rejected. When newer firmware successfully boots, the bootloader issues commands through Qualcomm's TrustZone to blow additional fuses, permanently recording the new minimum version.[1]

EDL (Emergency Download Mode), historically the last-resort recovery option using USB interface 9008, cannot bypass this restriction. While EDL operates from the Primary Boot Loader ROM and allows direct storage writes, the eFuses remain in the processor silicon. EDL's Firehose programmers must be OEM-signed and contain their own anti-rollback versions; previously functional unbrick tools now fail because the fuse has been blown.[1]

As explained on the XDA thread, the term "Fuse Blown" refers to the Qfprom eFuses (Electronic Fuses) inside the Snapdragon chipset being electrically switched from "0" to "1", effectively preventing older software from running, rather than a physical fuse burnout.[1]

Impact on custom ROMs [ edit | edit source ]

The XDA warning describes the situation as dangerous for custom ROM users. Flashing incompatible firmware on top of ColorOS 16.0.3.501 (or newer) will result in an immediate hard brick. Custom ROMs package firmware components from the stock firmware they were built against. If a user's device has been updated to a fused firmware version & they flash a custom ROM built against older firmware, the anti-rollback mechanism triggers immediately.[1]

The community recommendation is that users who have updated should not flash any custom ROM until developers explicitly announce support for fused devices with the new firmware base.[1]

Company response [ edit | edit source ]

As of 23 January, 2026, OnePlus and OPPO have issued no official statement addressing the anti-rollback fuse mechanism. No press releases, community forum responses, or social media acknowledgments explain the policy or respond to reports of bricked devices.[5]

The removal of official downgrade packages from OnePlus' community forums on 19 January, 2026, was interpreted by users as confirmation that the mechanism was intentional.[4]

On January 27th 2026, in response to Android Authority OnePlus issued the following statement.[6]

To further strengthen device security, we’ve temporarily paused the ability to downgrade from 16.0.2.50x software builds to older builds. We will be restoring the ability to downgrade software builds in our next routine software update, but in the meantime customers looking to downgrade their build can contact OnePlus after sales channels directly.

Comparison with other manufacturers [ edit | edit source ]

Anti-rollback mechanism exists across the smartphone industry, but implementations vary in their impact on users.

Samsung Knox implements fuse-based security that trips permanently when non-OEM firmware is flashed, disabling Samsung Pay and Secure Folder. Android Authority noted that the new OnePlus implementation is functionally identical to Samsung's model, where eFuses serve as irreversible warrants of system integrity, punishing modification with permanent hardware states.[2]