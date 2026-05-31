Microsoft Office 2019 and 2021 for Mac view-only conversion (2026) is a scheduled remote degradation of perpetually-licensed Microsoft Office software for macOS and iOS, set for July 13, 2026 when a license-validation certificate used by the Office apps expires.[1] After Office 2019 for Mac reached end of support in October 2023, Microsoft assured customers their installed apps would "continue to function."[2] The July 13, 2026 conversion instead drops the apps into a Microsoft-defined "reduced functionality mode," in which files can be opened and viewed but not edited or saved.[1][3] By May 30, 2026, the original 2023 end-of-support page had been re-dated and rewritten on Microsoft's site; the "continue to function" clause was removed.[4][2]

Microsoft announced general availability of Office 2019 for Windows and Mac on September 24, 2018. In the launch blog post, Microsoft's Jared Spataro wrote that "Office 2019 is a one-time release and won't receive future feature updates," positioning the product as the on-premises alternative to the Office 365 subscription.[5] Contemporary Microsoft Store pages marketed Office Home & Student 2019 as a "One-time purchase for 1 PC or Mac" at $149.99, with copy that explicitly contrasted the perpetual product against the Office 365 subscription model: "One-time purchases don't have an upgrade option, which means if you plan to upgrade to the next major release, you'll have to buy it at full price."[6]

Office 2021 for Mac became generally available on October 5, 2021 under the same one-time-purchase model & is scheduled to reach end of support on October 13, 2026 per the Microsoft Lifecycle Policy.[7]

Office 2019 for Mac reached end of support on October 10, 2023.[3]

Microsoft's edited end-of-support assurance [ edit | edit source ]

Microsoft's end-of-support page for Office 2019 for Mac, before and after the 2026 edit

[ 2 ] Internet Archive snapshot of the page from June 3, 2023; originally published April 12, 2023.

Published: May 15th, 2026. [ 4 ] The same Microsoft URL captured on May 30, 2026, re-dated

The June 3, 2023 snapshot of Microsoft's end-of-support page contained this passage:

Support for Office 2019 for Mac will end on October 10, 2023. Rest assured that all your Office 2019 apps will continue to function—they won't disappear from your Mac, nor will you lose any data. However, you could expose yourself to serious and potentially harmful security risks.[2]

By May 30, 2026, the same URL carried a new publication date of May 15th, 2026 and a shorter passage:

Support for Office 2019 for Mac ended on October 10, 2023. Rest assured that all your Office 2019 apps won't lose any data. Your data can be accessed on any supported Microsoft 365 or Office product. However, you could expose yourself to serious and potentially harmful security risks.[4]

The 2023 assurance that the apps would "continue to function" was removed; the data-safety clause was kept; a new sentence pointing owners to "any supported Microsoft 365 or Office product" was added.[2][4] The 2023 wording was resurfaced in May 2026 by JimmyTech, a San Francisco IT consultancy, which characterized the July 2026 conversion as Microsoft "breaking that promise."[8]

Certificate expiry mechanism [ edit | edit source ]

Microsoft's administrator documentation states that "Microsoft 365 apps use a digital certificate to validate licensing. The certificate currently in use expires on July 13, 2026. Apps that are updated to the minimum required versions already include the renewed certificate and continue to function normally. Apps on older versions enter reduced functionality mode after the certificate expires."[1] The minimum required builds are version 16.83 on macOS and version 2.93 on iOS, & those builds in turn require macOS 12 (Monterey) or later, or iOS 17.0 or later.[1]

Office 2019 has no fix. The product line is bounded by a hard build cap below the 16.83 threshold, and Microsoft's own support documentation states the issue "cannot be resolved by updating or reinstalling Office 2019 for Mac."[3][8] Office 2021 for Mac, by contrast, is still receiving updates through its October 13, 2026 retirement date & can reach 16.83 on supported macOS versions.[7][3] Windows and Android versions of Office are not affected by the certificate expiry.[1]

Reduced functionality mode [ edit | edit source ]

After July 13, 2026, affected installs of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on Mac, iPhone, and iPad will enter reduced functionality mode, in which Microsoft says users "can open and view files but can't edit, save, or access full features."[1] Office 2021 for Mac and Microsoft 365 for Mac users on macOS 12 (Monterey) or later can avoid the conversion by updating to build 16.83.[1] Office 2019 for Mac users have no update path.[3]

May 2026 customer notification [ edit | edit source ]

Microsoft began emailing affected customers in mid-May 2026 about the upcoming change.[8] PiunikaWeb, which published the earliest press coverage on May 16, 2026, characterized the user response as "largely negative."[9] The email included an offer of a free Microsoft 365 Personal trial that requires a payment method and converts to a paid subscription if not cancelled.[3][9]

Microsoft directs affected users to three options: continuing to use the apps in view-only mode, switching to the free Microsoft 365 web apps, or paying for a Microsoft 365 subscription or a new perpetual Office Home 2024 license.[3][1] Microsoft has issued no public statement reconciling the July 2026 conversion with the 2023 "continue to function" assurance.[2]

Consumer response [ edit | edit source ]

AppleInsider's Amber Neely, in a May 28, 2026 article, wrote that Microsoft "will be effectively bricking the standalone Office 2019 for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users on July 13, 2026."[10] JimmyTech framed the choice as discretionary:

But certificates can get renewed. The fact that Microsoft is using this expiration as a deadline that retires older versions of Office, rather than quietly renewing the certificate, is a choice.

[8]

TidBITS Talk and PiunikaWeb commenters discussed migrating to LibreOffice, OnlyOffice, and Apple's Pages.[11][9]